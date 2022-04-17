F3Logic LLC Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 13,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,047 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $108.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,676. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.42. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

