Exosis Price Tops $0.0097 (EXO)

Exosis (EXO) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last week, Exosis has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Exosis has a market capitalization of $5,005.79 and approximately $1.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,400.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.25 or 0.07572322 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.56 or 0.00283559 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.30 or 0.00852225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014462 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00093749 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.25 or 0.00584760 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.56 or 0.00355332 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

