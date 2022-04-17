Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,493,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,132,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $50.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays began coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Exelon Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.