Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,709 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $179.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $473.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $184.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

