ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Hits $0.0479

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $280,089.84 and approximately $148.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0479 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

