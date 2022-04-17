EvenCoin Trading 50% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 46.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 16th. EvenCoin has a market cap of $18,164.92 and $2,678.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 50% against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.



EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

