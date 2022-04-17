European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives $31.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

EWCZ traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.76. 190,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,050. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.29.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. Analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

About European Wax Center (Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.