Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Etsy worth $19,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 142.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,664.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,975 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,348 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.37.

ETSY stock opened at $115.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

