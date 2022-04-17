Essentia (ESS) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

Essentia (ESS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $112,777.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00035293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00116505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Coin Trading

