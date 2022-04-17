Erste Group Lowers SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Hold

Erste Group cut shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $780.00 to $685.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $771.76.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $507.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $486.74 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $567.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $645.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.36, for a total value of $1,638,761.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,912,000 after acquiring an additional 30,252 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 593.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

