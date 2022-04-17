EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,332,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,748. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $127.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 44.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 86,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.