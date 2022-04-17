Energi (NRG) Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $37.23 million and $141,060.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.21 or 0.00193461 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00039112 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.47 or 0.00387061 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00050901 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 50,647,318 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

