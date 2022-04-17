Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 128.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Encore Wire worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Encore Wire by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of WIRE opened at $106.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.17. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.98 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.29 and its 200-day moving average is $123.66.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $4.49. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 48.24% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $687.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

