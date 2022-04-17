Empirical Finance LLC Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Moderna by 13.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 15.7% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 2.5% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 1.0% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.71.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $1,696,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 206,054 shares of company stock valued at $33,851,454 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRNA traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.49. 4,348,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,642,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.53. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.92 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

