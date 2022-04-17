Empirical Finance LLC Sells 573 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Empirical Finance LLC cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 162,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $3,374,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.45. 1,357,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.10. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

