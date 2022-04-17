Empirical Finance LLC Sells 1,763 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

In other news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $230,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,939 shares of company stock worth $3,720,612. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIG traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $77.55. 1,369,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,413. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.51.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 5.91%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

