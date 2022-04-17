Empirical Finance LLC Sells 13,765 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,765 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in DISH Network by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,902,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,617,000 after acquiring an additional 437,611 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,312,000 after purchasing an additional 115,532 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 66.7% during the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,041,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 735,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,974,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their price target on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

NASDAQ:DISH traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,277,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,963. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

