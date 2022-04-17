Empirical Finance LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,637 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after buying an additional 108,761 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after buying an additional 127,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 181,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 31,682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,050. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.84.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $408,917.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,696.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

