Empirical Finance LLC Reduces Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Polaris by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Polaris stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $107.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,524. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.17. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.68 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PII. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Polaris from $157.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

Polaris Profile (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.