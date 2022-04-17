Empirical Finance LLC Reduces Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,935 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 14.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 33.3% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 34.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,562,000 after purchasing an additional 137,327 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of HLF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.72. 913,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,517. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average is $39.61. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.05. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.