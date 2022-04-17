Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 2,841 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,418,000 after acquiring an additional 465,759 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $120.02. 2,361,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,540. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $86.45 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $395,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,859 shares of company stock valued at $24,110,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.