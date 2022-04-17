Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,379,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 188,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,172,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,176,684. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,273,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,754 shares of company stock valued at $4,794,189. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.90.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

