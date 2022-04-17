Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.59. 2,289,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $122.43 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.87.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.88.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

