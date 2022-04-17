Empirical Finance LLC Has $525,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,219,000 after buying an additional 47,018 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 293,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,850,000 after buying an additional 81,205 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 148,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,072,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.19. The company had a trading volume of 960,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,928. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.66. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $105.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

About WEC Energy Group (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.