Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 308.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,733,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Dover by 20.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dover from $196.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.77.

Shares of DOV traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.39. The stock had a trading volume of 886,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,840. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.65 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

