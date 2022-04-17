Empirical Finance LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter worth $54,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter worth $63,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter worth $95,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCCO traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.79. 878,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,405. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.30.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

