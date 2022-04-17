Empirical Finance LLC Buys 744 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of SWK traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,198,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,458. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.24 and its 200 day moving average is $172.49. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.62 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.58.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.