Empirical Finance LLC Acquires New Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

Shares of ACN traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $319.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,964,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,904. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.44 and a 200 day moving average of $349.56. The company has a market cap of $202.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $276.88 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total transaction of $680,545.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,242 shares of company stock worth $4,612,959. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.