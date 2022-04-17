Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 535 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,481,000 after purchasing an additional 246,294 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,058,000 after purchasing an additional 197,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,751,000 after purchasing an additional 34,803 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.80.

Nasdaq stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.55. The stock had a trading volume of 426,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,847. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.38.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

About Nasdaq (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.