Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 3,559 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Harber Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 92,528 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,858,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,571,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,671,829. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Truist Financial cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.