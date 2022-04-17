Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 333 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ALGN. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $7.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $409.82. 458,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,698. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.61. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.62 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $555.31.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.