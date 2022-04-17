Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 1,093 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cerner by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $1,245,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cerner by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,306,000 after acquiring an additional 128,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $93.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,990. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $93.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.95.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

