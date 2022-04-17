EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of EMCOR Group worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $116.85 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.79 and a 12-month high of $135.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.33.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

