Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Short Interest Up 50.2% in March

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,200 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the March 15th total of 199,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 132,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EARN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 20.7% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.37. 141,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,772. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -244.89%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

