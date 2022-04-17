Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Raised by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,992,000 after buying an additional 1,995,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,363 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,637,000 after acquiring an additional 988,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,399,000 after purchasing an additional 967,347 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after purchasing an additional 953,521 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $301.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,721. The firm has a market cap of $287.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.39.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

