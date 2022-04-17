Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Increased by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $301.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,721. The firm has a market cap of $287.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.39.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.