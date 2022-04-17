Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Short Interest Update

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the March 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 908,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ:EIGR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. 2,115,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,863. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $244.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.40% and a negative net margin of 279.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 84.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EIGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.