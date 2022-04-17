Egretia (EGT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.89 Million

Egretia (EGT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 17th. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $89,602.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Egretia has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00036055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00115073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia (EGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

