EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.38. 18,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,124. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $62.01.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that EDP – Energias de Portugal will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDPFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EDP – Energias de Portugal to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.31.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal (Get Rating)

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.