Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 149.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.27.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.60. 1,102,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $154.85 and a one year high of $238.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.85 and its 200 day moving average is $205.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

