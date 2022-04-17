Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.26 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $2.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $14.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.87 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $15.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.27.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Ecolab by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after buying an additional 1,955,198 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ecolab by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,848,000 after purchasing an additional 841,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,003,000 after purchasing an additional 815,142 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $176.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.09. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $154.85 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

