eBoost Price Reaches $0.0065 on Exchanges (EBST)

eBoost (EBST) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $648,749.61 and $48.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.86 or 0.00281187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014348 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001281 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001604 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

