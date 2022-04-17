eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,037 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 11,941 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Shares of EBAY opened at $54.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

