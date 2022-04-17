Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Up 88.6% in March

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the March 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, insider Craig R. Brandon bought 21,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000.

EIM stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $14.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0454 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

