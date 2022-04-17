Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 208.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of EVM traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,355. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $12.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0381 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

