EarnX Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.79 Billion (EARNX)

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One EarnX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. EarnX has a market cap of $5.79 billion and approximately $46.39 million worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EarnX has traded 360,260.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00046004 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,048.20 or 0.07542757 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40,457.56 or 1.00112040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00052105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00043210 BTC.

EarnX Profile

EarnX’s total supply is 6,885,116,849,966 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance

Buying and Selling EarnX

