E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut E.On from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Citigroup cut E.On from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut E.On from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on E.On from €11.50 ($12.50) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on E.On from €11.25 ($12.23) to €12.00 ($13.04) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E.On currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.63.

OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.47. E.On has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

