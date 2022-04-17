e-Money (NGM) Price Reaches $1.21 on Exchanges

e-Money (NGM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One e-Money coin can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002996 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, e-Money has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $23.92 million and approximately $749,763.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00046479 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.74 or 0.07558671 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,414.39 or 1.00034454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00053115 BTC.

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

