Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynatronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of -0.06. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYNT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatronics by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 295,200 shares during the period. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatronics (Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatronics (DYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.