Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.25

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.25 and traded as high as C$3.29. Dynacor Gold Mines shares last traded at C$3.26, with a volume of 19,200 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$125.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.09.

Get Dynacor Gold Mines alerts:

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$63.39 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Dynacor Gold Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

About Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.